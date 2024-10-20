San Jose residential fire left one person injured, multiple dogs missing

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm residential fire in San Jose on Saturday that injured one person and left multiple dogs missing.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the blaze impacted a two-story single-family residence on the 4600 block of Thornhaven Way. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

All occupants were reported to have made it out of the home. One of the residents suffered burn injuries, per SJFD.

Despite the minor injury, the family said their main concern is their missing dogs.

"They blocked the whole street off, and it looks like one or two dogs are missing," said Carlos Deluca, a neighbor.

Fire officials said the home contained 12 dogs and are currently looking for them.

One dog was found, but Animal Control informed the owners that the dog had reportedly bitten a toddler. Animal Control is now in possession of that dog.

The family declined NBC Bay Area's requests for comment.

"The main home is not going to be livable at this point, so we're working to see if they need assistance from the Red Cross or if they'll handle that on their own," said Michael Maas, battalion chief of San Jose Fire.

