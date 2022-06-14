San Jose Residents Concerned About Yet Another Mail Truck Break-In

If you're a San Jose resident and are waiting for a package or letter in the mail, it may be in the hands of thieves.

Yet another mail truck break-in was caught on video by neighbors in the South Bay and investigators are reviewing the footage to track down a suspect.

"I went running down and started recording him," said neighbor Jandy Jones.

Footage shows a man driving up to the truck, then moving to the side where he gets into the side door. Seconds later, he walks out with a tray full of mail as neighbors scream at him as he drives off with the mail.

"I don't like it," said San Jose resident Susan Zeisler. "You can steal someone's ID that way."

Neighbors say this is not the first time someone has broken into a postal truck on Bel Escou Drive.

"They broke into if before, six months ago," Jones told NBC Bay Area. "I'm very concerned. It's a violation of our neighborhood and the sense of security we have."

This is a growing problem across the South Bay.

Back in March, the U.S. Postal Service investigated nine mail truck break-ins in one week, including one on Wren Way in Campbell.

Jeff Fitch, U.S. Postal Inspector said the suspects are often looking for things like financial information, check or credit cards.

Stealing mail is a federal offense with a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Zeisler is not convinced that's enough to stop the break-ins.

"The people who do this don't care because they are not going to get caught," she said.

The U.S. Postal Service suggests people to sign up for informed delivery so that if mail is stolen in your neighborhood, you can check online to see what was supposed to be delivered to you that day.