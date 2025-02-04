San Jose residents participate in ‘Day Without an Immigrant'

People across the United States stayed home from work or school Monday to protest the mass deportations on what was called a “Day Without an Immigrant.”

The effort is aimed at showing the nation how valuable the immigrant community is to the nation.

Schools in East San Jose took a big hit, as many children stayed home.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan was live on "Today in the Bay" for a virtual one on one to address immigration concerns.

Instead of sitting in class, Nico Garcia and Emiliano Villarreal watched the movie “McFarland” about student athletes from immigrant families in the Central Valley.

The sixth graders stayed home from school in the Alum Rock Unified School District.

"I'm protesting about all the deportations that have been happening,” said Villarreal.

The Alum Rock Unified School District says it’s seen a 12% drop in attendance since the ICE enforcement began in San Jose.

The numbers were much worse Monday.

The Franklin Mckinley District next door says it had 1,611 students stay home Monday -- more than 350% above normal.

Garcia and Villareal's parents say they took the step knowing their cash-strapped district will lose a lot of money.

Nico’s mother Christina Garcia said it’s a price that is worth it because families are being separated.

Across town, a few businesses closed for the day to honor the cause, including Tostadas Restaurant, and Con Azucar Cafe.

There were many “Day Without Immigrants” rallies across the country Monday. How much does our economy rely on immigrants and specifically undocumented migrants? Raj Mathai speaks with Investigative Reporter Candice Nguyen on this.