San Jose Mayor Joins President Biden in Celebration of New Climate, Health Care Laws

President Joe Biden touted his recently passed climate and health care law that, he insists, will reduce inflation overtime and will lower the cost of healthcare, prescription drugs and energy.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was invited to the signing and celebration and said these changes would positively impact the Bay Area.

Liccardo said the act will reduce utility costs in the South Bay for those wanting to go electric.

He also said San Jose will be pushing for a big chunk of funding from the act to help make the energy grid more resilient from power outages and heat issues like the ones seen during the latest heat wave.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We know that there are challenges with local infrastructure, PG&E," he said, "so we need to provide some alternatives ourselves through what we call micro-grids."

Republicans said the celebration is a misstep as new numbers show inflation continues to rise.

California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Patterson said this is not the time for a victory lap.

"And he is celebrating on the south lawn as Californians and Americans are struggling," she said.

She reiterated what Senate republicans have said about democratic policies driving the country to this point.

"What they should be doing right now is answering to their voters as to why they voted for something that non-partisan analysis has said this will neither reduce inflation or reduce the debt," she explained.

Ian Cull has more in the report above.