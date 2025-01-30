San Jose Mayor explains city's sanctuary city status amid ICE activity

The Bay Area’s biggest city is planning on doubling down on its promise to keep its migrant community safe.

Mayor Matt Mahan said he thinks the term sanctuary is very much misunderstood. The city, instead, is looking at passing specific resolutions to help the community.

"We don't use the word sanctuary because I want to talk about specific policies," Mahan said in an interview with NBC Bay Area. "We're going to ensure we have a law-abiding city."

Mahan doubled down, adding that the San Jose Police Department does not conduct deportations.

"We do not, as a matter of policy, have SJPD officers going around asking people their status," he said. "Our job is to go after those committing violent and property crimes in San Jose."

NBC Raj Mathai spoke with Mahan on this in the video above.