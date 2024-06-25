Men accused of attacking San Jose police officer during sideshow face judge

Two men accused of assaulting a San Jose police officer and stomping on a patrol car faced a judge for the first time Monday.

The crimes they are accused of happened at a daytime sideshow at Santana Row on June 15 and were caught on camera.

Tyler Durbin, 22, and Gabe Durbin, 26, are accused of assaulting a police officer and delaying an officer with the threat of violence.

“Two individuals, along with others, attacked a police officer which makes them incredibly dangerous to you, me, and our families. Such individuals like this belong behind bars,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

The Durbins were arrested in San Juan Bautista last Wednesday.

Their attorneys requested their clients be released on bail saying the two men currently live on a reservation in Arizona and have no criminal record.

The judge decided to keep them in jail without bail but set another hearing for Friday partly because their lawyers said they need more time to meet with the two men and review the charges.

The district attorney says they’re still looking for the other people caught on video.

“There is another individual who tried to kick in the windshield of the officer’s police car and that individual has not yet been apprehended,” Rosen said. “If anyone in the public has information about that person’s whereabouts they should contact the police department.