San Jose

Men accused of attacking San Jose police officer during sideshow face judge

By Ian Cull

NBC Bay Area

Two men accused of assaulting a San Jose police officer and stomping on a patrol car faced a judge for the first time Monday.

The crimes they are accused of happened at a daytime sideshow at Santana Row on June 15 and were caught on camera.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Tyler Durbin, 22, and Gabe Durbin, 26, are accused of assaulting a police officer and delaying an officer with the threat of violence.

“Two individuals, along with others, attacked a police officer which makes them incredibly dangerous to you, me, and our families. Such individuals like this belong behind bars,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

San Jose Jun 20

San Jose police arrest 2 suspects in assault on officer during illegal sideshow

San Jose Jun 16

San Jose sideshow near Santana Row injures spectator, police officer

The Durbins were arrested in San Juan Bautista last Wednesday.

Their attorneys requested their clients be released on bail saying the two men currently live on a reservation in Arizona and have no criminal record.

The judge decided to keep them in jail without bail but set another hearing for Friday partly because their lawyers said they need more time to meet with the two men and review the charges.

The district attorney says they’re still looking for the other people caught on video.

“There is another individual who tried to kick in the windshield of the officer’s police car and that individual has not yet been apprehended,” Rosen said. “If anyone in the public has information about that person’s whereabouts they should contact the police department.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us