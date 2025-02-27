San Jose school closures: Parents, students wonder what happens next

Parents and students in San Jose are trying to sort out what comes next after learning that their schools will close for good.

The Franklin-McKinley School District board this week voted 3-2 to shut down three elementary schools – McKinley, Ramblewood and Los Arboles – before the next school year due to a financial deficit and declining enrollment.

"Very difficult time for the district not only in regards to the closing of schools but also on the layoffs because closing the school was just one piece of us being able to balance our budget," Superintendent Juan Cruz said.

The district is now studying how to alter boundaries and facilities to accommodate more families on fewer campuses.

Teachers from Valley Christian who work in a community bonding program with students at Los Arboles were saddened by the news.

"Most of these kids live in this neighborhood, even their parents can walk them to school," teacher Debbie Buron said. "I think it’d be a real hardship.”

Cruz said the district is working to make sure specialized programs remain intact and that the new journey to school is as convenient as possible.

"We want to keep them as close to their neighborhood as possible, offering transportation to families to their new school, making sure we have safe travel from their original neighborhood to the new school," he said.

There will also be changes at other schools that avoided closure. Grade levels will have to be restructured in order to accommodate new students coming in from the shuttered schools.