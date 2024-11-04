San Jose school district to update list of possible campus closures

A San Jose school district on Monday was expected to whittle down a list of 13 campuses set to close or consolidate after the end of this school year.

Alum Rock Union School District Superintendent German Cerda is expected to announce his recommendations for eight school closures and two mergers from an original list of 13 campuses.

Impending school closures are not unique to Alum Rock. Districts in San Francisco, Oakland and others in San Jose also are facing similar difficult decisions due to declining enrollment.

