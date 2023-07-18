San Jose

San Jose police ask for help finding driver in deadly hit-and-run collision

By Kiley Russell | Bay City News

The San Jose Police Department is asking for help with a hit-and-run fatality.
San Jose police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver who hit and killed a woman on a bicycle last month.

The woman was riding her bike across Monterey Road on Curtner Avenue when she was hit a little before midnight on June 3, according to police.

San Jose police on Tuesday shared security camera footage showing a dark colored sedan traveling north on Monterey Road and striking the woman as she was riding through the intersection.

The driver didn't stop after the collision and remains at large.

The woman was taken to a hospital, stabilized and later transferred to a care facility, where she died July 8, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dellicarpini at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.

Anonymous tips can be sent in using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling a tip line at (408) 947-STOP or visiting www.svcrimestoppers.org.

An unspecified cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

