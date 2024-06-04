San Jose

San Jose police arrest 46 in sexual assault warrant sweep

The crimes took place between 2019 and 2024, and police say there could be additional victims

By Stephen Ellison

San Jose police arrested 46 sexual assault suspects over a three-month span earlier this year in a warrant sweep operation, the police department said in a release Tuesday.

The assaults took place between 2019 and 2024, and the charges range from misdemeanor sexual assault to felony sexual assault of a minor and rape, police said.

Police added that it's possible there could be additional victims.

The sweep led by SJPD's Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit took place between Feb. 1 and April 30. Patrol officers and SJPD's Street Crimes Unit assisted SAIU detectives in the arrests, police said.

Most of the suspects are San Jose residents, but others listed residences in San Francisco, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, San Leandro, Santa Rosa and Hollister. Three of the arrests were made out-of-state in Wyoming, Louisiana and New Mexico, according to police.

"Our SAIU Detectives do an outstanding job in holding these perpetrators accountable, allowing our survivors to begin their healing process and to have a peace of mind,” said Acting police Chief Paul Joseph said.

Anyone with information about the cases should contact the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408-277-4102.

Tips can remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.

SJPD arrests 46 suspects in sexual assaults warrant sweep
