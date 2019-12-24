Sharks

San Jose Sharks Support Family Devastated by House Fire

By Damian Trujillo

San Jose Sharks player Patrick Marleau and his wife Christina have reached out to a family in need who lost their home earlier this month – and then, had their car burglarized.

NBC Bay Area reported that the family, who was displaced by a flood in 2017, was again displaced this month when their house burned down. Then, less than a week later, their car was burglarized and what little they had been able to salvage from the fire was stolen.

“I happened to come across one of the NBC articles and I read it and I just thought ‘we can do something,’” Christina Marleau said. “You can’t have this family have all these horrible things happen and go through Christmastime and not have the community rally around them.”

Local

holiday rain 3 hours ago

Rain, Cool Temperatures Expected for Christmas

Foster City 3 hours ago

Two SoCal Men Face Prison for 2011 Foster City Killing

“I don’t want their daughters to associate bad with Christmas,” she said.

Marleau said that this was also a teachable moment for her own children, who know they are privileged and who always want to do anything for those in need.

The Marleau’s said they want the same Christmas joy for the Muniz-Gomez family, and so they were compelled to reach out.

Marleau said that she told the other Sharks’ players’ wives that any donations for the Muniz-Gomez family could be brought to the next sharks game on Friday.

This article tagged under:

SharksSan JoseSouth Bay
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us