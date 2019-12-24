San Jose Sharks Support Family Devastated by House Fire

San Jose Sharks player Patrick Marleau and his wife Christina have reached out to a family in need who lost their home earlier this month – and then, had their car burglarized.

NBC Bay Area reported that the family, who was displaced by a flood in 2017, was again displaced this month when their house burned down. Then, less than a week later, their car was burglarized and what little they had been able to salvage from the fire was stolen.

“I happened to come across one of the NBC articles and I read it and I just thought ‘we can do something,’” Christina Marleau said. “You can’t have this family have all these horrible things happen and go through Christmastime and not have the community rally around them.”

“I don’t want their daughters to associate bad with Christmas,” she said.

Marleau said that this was also a teachable moment for her own children, who know they are privileged and who always want to do anything for those in need.

The Marleau’s said they want the same Christmas joy for the Muniz-Gomez family, and so they were compelled to reach out.

Marleau said that she told the other Sharks’ players’ wives that any donations for the Muniz-Gomez family could be brought to the next sharks game on Friday.