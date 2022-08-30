Shooting Reported on Northbound Hwy. 101 Near Hwy. 85 in San Jose

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon, a CHP spokesperson said.
The shooting was reported at 1:42 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 in the area of state Highway 85, CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe said.
On Twitter, the San Jose Police Media Relations said Gilroy CHP received a call from an off-duty officer saying his personal vehicle was struck by gun fire. The off-duty officer was not injured.
No other details about the case were immediately available, Uribe said.
