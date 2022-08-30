Shooting Reported on Northbound Hwy. 101 Near Hwy. 85 in San Jose

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon, a CHP spokesperson said.

The shooting was reported at 1:42 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 in the area of state Highway 85, CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe said.

On Twitter, the San Jose Police Media Relations said Gilroy CHP received a call from an off-duty officer saying his personal vehicle was struck by gun fire. The off-duty officer was not injured.

No other details about the case were immediately available, Uribe said.

Source:

This is the bullet hole on the off duty @SanJosePD officer’s car on HWY 101/85



No injuries pic.twitter.com/qIWQ6wfDFt — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) August 30, 2022

2/ The Officer reported his personal vehicle was struck at least one time by gun fire. He was not struck and thankfully not injured.



We will be assisting @gilroy_chp with this investigation. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 30, 2022