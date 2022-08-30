San Jose

Shooting Reported on Northbound Hwy. 101 Near Hwy. 85 in San Jose

By Bay City News

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon, a CHP spokesperson said.

The shooting was reported at 1:42 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 in the area of state Highway 85, CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe said.

On Twitter, the San Jose Police Media Relations said Gilroy CHP received a call from an off-duty officer saying his personal vehicle was struck by gun fire. The off-duty officer was not injured.

No other details about the case were immediately available, Uribe said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us