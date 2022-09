San Jose police are investigating a shooting after a victim walked into Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Friday afternoon.

Police said the victim is a man with a life-threatening injury. There currently is no other information adding no other information surrounding the shooting or a suspect, police said

Updates to come.

Units are on-scene at Valley Medical Center investigating a walk in shooting victim at the ER.



Adult male with a life threatening injury.



No information yet on a suspect, or where the shooting actually occurred.



Updates when they become available.



TOC: Approx 2:00 PM pic.twitter.com/Z0w4fZm7Gq — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 9, 2022