Police investigate shooting in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in San Jose Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported near the Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road intersection at around 12:45 p.m.

When officers got there, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The Monterey Road off-ramp will be closed as police investigate and traffic on westbound Capitol Expressway will be impacted, police said.

No additional informacion was immediately available.

