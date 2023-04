A man died in a shooting in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of Blossom River Drive, according to police.

The public was instructed to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

