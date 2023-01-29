San Jose

Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims.

Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process.

The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and organizers said it was a chase to show up for each other after the tragedies. 

They say moving forward they will work on strategies to reduce gun violence.

This article tagged under:

San JoseCaliforniaHalf Moon Bay Mass Shooting
