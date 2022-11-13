San Jose

Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday.

In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.

Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the scene, two of which were reported stolen vehicles. Officers also said they found a discarded ghost gun.

A resident also said they were car-jacked at gun point, according to the police department.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Cain Velasquez Nov 9

Cain Velasquez Released From San Jose Main Jail After Posting Bail

decision 2022 Nov 9

San Jose Mayoral Race Still Too Close to Call

As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, police said they impounded 19 vehicles, issued over 700 citations and wrote up 82 juvenile contact reports.

Officers said they are still towing vehicles and filing paperwork on Sunday morning.

"We'd like to commend and recognize all of the patrol officers who assisted with this operation. Many are swing-shifters who are scheduled off at 1 a.m., and some are still at work," the police department wrote on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us