San Jose small business owner asks for help finding stolen work van

A small business owner in San Jose is asking for help after his work van was stolen.

The owner, Gerardo Santillan, said the van was parked in front of his home on Rutland Avenue when it was stolen overnight earlier this week.

Santillan said the van was filled with tools that will cost thousands of dollars to replace.

"I bet a lot of people working in construction relate to this," Santillan said. "We not only work 10, 12 hours a day, come home so tired, but now we have to be sure our tools don't get stolen. It's really difficult."

Santillan said the van should be easy to spot. It says "Sprinkler Repair King" on the side and lists his phone number on it.

He's asking anyone who spots it to report its location to police.