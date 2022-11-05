San Jose

5 Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest

Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt the officers, which escalated into a physical confrontation when one suspect was taken into custody. One police officer was struck in the face and sustained minor injuries.

By Bay City News

File image of a San Jose police car.
NBC Bay Area

Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest.

Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway.

Rachel Martinez, 37; Sergio Cisneros, 19; Daniel Martinez, 19; James Cereserez, 19 and Melody Martinez, 20 were arrested and booked into jail on suspected charges of felony assault, interfering with the police and attempting to remove a suspect from custody.

