5 Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest

Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest.

Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway.

Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt the officers, which escalated into a physical confrontation when one suspect was taken into custody. One police officer was struck in the face and sustained minor injuries.

Rachel Martinez, 37; Sergio Cisneros, 19; Daniel Martinez, 19; James Cereserez, 19 and Melody Martinez, 20 were arrested and booked into jail on suspected charges of felony assault, interfering with the police and attempting to remove a suspect from custody.