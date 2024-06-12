San Jose

San Jose standoff suspect faces possible attempted murder charges

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder of officers after he was involved in a standoff last week during which he fired shots at police, the San Jose Police Department said Wednesday.

Anthony Handy, 52, of San Jose officially was booked into Santa Clara County jail Tuesday, two days after he barricaded himself in a home in the 700 block of Delaware Avenue, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a man throwing various objects out a window at the home, police said. Officers identified themselves and tried to speak with Handy when they arrived, but he refused to come out and instead fired multiple gunshots in their direction.

San Jose PD
Anthony Handy

No officers were hit by gunfire, SJPD said.

After unsuccessful negotiations, police deployed tear gas, and Handy subsequently jumped from the second-story window, police said. He was taken into custody and to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

An unregistered gun was found at the scene, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

San Jose
