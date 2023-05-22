San Jose Starbucks Unanimously Votes to Unionize

Another Starbucks store has unanimously voted to unionize.

The downtown San Jose Starbucks on the Alameda is the 23rd Starbucks in California to unionize, saying they're fighting the company's hour cuts, inadequate staffing, and disregard for safety.

Starbucks has been accused of union busting. The former CEO was grilled on Capitol Hill in March over its labor practices.

More than 300 stores across the country have voted to unionize, however, none have been able to negotiate a bargaining contract with the company.