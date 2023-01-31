One-on-One With San Jose State's First Latina President

For the first time in its 166-year history, San Jose State University has a Latina president.

Cynthia Teniente-Matson knows there's a responsibility that comes with being the first Latina president at the university, a role she's already embraced.

"Certainly pride, honor, humbleness and the importance of being a visible role model in the Latina and Latino community," she said. "I’m delighted to be the first and know I will not be the last."

Teniente-Matson has previously been president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She was also vice president for administration at Fresno State University.

The granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, she pledges a commitment to first generation college students to ensure their success.

"It is a priority for me to ensure that we are focused on equity and focused on inclusion," she said.

Equity and inclusion, she said, allow every student to compete and succeed, especially in the tech capital of the world.

"No matter where in the world you might live, the Silicon Valley is still the golden ring," she said.

She said another priority is meeting with student-athletes off the field to reestablish trust between them and the administration.

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice found that San Jose State failed for more than a decade to adequately respond to reports of sexual harassment and sexual assault of female athletes by a former athletic trainer. The previous university president resigned soon after those findings and after a $1.6 million settlement for affected students.

"I applaud the brave women and people who came forward with their concerns," Teniente-Matson said. "The university has responded to that and we need to keep moving forward. My commitment to that remains unwavering."

She knows the road ahead will be challenging but said she will walk it with hope and with an open-door policy that includes allowing every student to message her directly on social media.

She said she'll also be out talking to student leaders.

"I’m accepting all invitations to be out and about," she said.