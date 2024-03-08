‘It's a tough challenge': San Jose State trying to adapt to new world of NIL

Name, image and likeness – also known as NIL – is completely changing the landscape of college sports.

That's because student athletes can now get paid for commercial use of those three things. But smaller schools like San Jose State University – without deep pockets – say it's putting them at a dramatic disadvantage, and they worry what it could mean in the long run.

"It makes it tough," SJSU football coach Ken Niumatalolo said.

Niumatalolo and SJSU basketball coach Tim Miles said they are being priced out of the recruiting process.

Now that college athletes can get paid, many are seeking big name schools to maximize on their potential exposure.

"Two years ago when we talked in the recruiting process, what’s more important to you? Education? Development? Last spring, it was NIL, and then we worry about education," Miles said.

Miles said he lost his star center last year to a university whose boosters offered six figures for him to transfer.

Junior forward Robert Vaihola said no one has showed him the money, but he sees it all around colleges.

"When they try to enter the transfer portal or go somewhere else, it’s the only thing that they’re looking for is money," he said.

With smaller pockets than many Division I schools, Steve Guerrero came in to raise money for what's called the Blue and Gold collective.

They’re hoping to raise $5 million so they can better compete for potential star recruits.

"We want to compete at the national level," Guerrero said. "We want to make sure we have our best foot forward and make sure we can do a good job recruiting and retaining our athletes because they’re coming after them."

The coaches said this "new normal" could eventually mean the loss of SJSU's Division I status, moving the athletics program to a smaller conference or perhaps losing a sport or two.

"It’s a tough challenge, but you have to do it in order to compete," Niumatalolo said.