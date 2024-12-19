San Jose State University students still battling homelessness

Homeless San Jose State University students are struggling to find housing -- and worry where they're going to sleep at night as they stress over school work and passing grades.

The Student Homeless Alliance, which advocates for unhoused SJSU students, is pushing to expand the number of emergency beds available and for seven safe parking spaces in garages for those living in their vehicles. But the effort has been slow as the alliance has met with its partners only once this school year, Student Homeless Alliance President Jaylin Flores said. The group is working with Associated Students on a resolution to hold university leaders more accountable for providing food and housing assistance for unhoused students. If progress isn't made, she said the group may join with other organizations to rally next semester.

"I, myself, also struggle with making ends meet," Flores told San Jose Spotlight. "I receive (financial aid), but it's still not enough. A lot of students don't have financial support from their families. It puts up a big barrier for students when they're trying to get their education. If they are unhoused … a lot of these students might feel ashamed. They might feel embarrassed to reach out and ask for help. We're here to push for more resources for these students … so there are sufficient resources to help them."

Flores said school leaders needs to take this situation seriously.

"We're going to keep fighting," she said.

Kednel Jean, case management director for SJSU Cares, said students who ask for help will have a safe place to sleep. SJSU Cares assists students facing economic crisis by providing support and referrals for food, housing and emergency assistance.

"Currently, we do not advertise the number of available beds, as it may create a false impression to students that we will run out of bed spaces," she told San Jose Spotlight. "We've developed solutions that enable us to rapidly add on- and off-campus beds if a student's needs exceed the current reserve of 12 on-campus beds."

The Student Homeless Alliance successfully fought for those beds and previously asked for safe parking spaces.

"If a student prefers to sleep in their car over staying in university housing or a hotel, they will be referred to established San Jose city supportive parking programs that meet their needs," Jean said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A March SJSU Cares survey showed about 2% of nearly 700 respondents lacked a "fixed, regular, adequate nighttime residence" within the past year for at least one night, Jean said. According to SJSU Care's 2023-24 annual report, SJSU Cares received 385 requests or referrals for students requiring emergency housing in 2021-22. The number decreased to 345 in 2022-23, and to 315 in 2023-24.

Student Hannah Perez, who will serve as Student Homeless Alliance president next semester, said it's likely more students face homelessness than are being reported.

"When everyone leaves campus there are students that don't have a place to go," she told San Jose Spotlight. "Not everyone is going to answer a survey and get the resources they need."

Jean said 30 students received a place to sleep through the on-campus emergency bed program in the 2023-24 academic year, with an average stay of 20 nights, and 42 students received emergency housing grants. SJSU Cares placed 14 students in the rapid rehousing program in 2022-23.

Although SJSU Cares displays signs on campus and social media, Flores said it should advertise emergency beds with banners in high traffic areas saying, "Are you housing insecure? We have beds available," rather than "a little poster on a pinboard at the back of the building."

With state support from a higher education student housing grant, Jean said the university offered 124 below-market-rate student beds in its new Spartan Village this fall and plans to expand capacity to 535 by spring 2026.

Jean said although these types of housing assistance can make a major difference, housing insecurity remains a serious issue for San Jose State University students. One of the primary challenges is the limited availability of affordable off-campus housing in a high-cost area like San Jose, she said.

"It's important to recognize that addressing housing insecurity requires collaboration, not just from SJSU Cares but also from the broader community," Jean said. "Through these combined efforts, we're making progress, but we know there is still more work to be done to ensure that every student at SJSU has access to stable and affordable housing."

Editor's note: This story was originally published by San Jose Spotlight.