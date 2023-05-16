San Jose Firefighters Battle String of Overnight Brush Fires

San Jose firefighters are investigating a string of fires overnight Tuesday along the Coyote Creek corridor.

One of at least four fires burned in an area where city crews were clearing out a homeless encampment.

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started or what damage the flames did.

Another blaze late Monday night burned along Capitol Expressway, between Cunningham Avenue and Tully Road. Firefighters there cut through a fence to fight the flames.

The cause of that fire also is under investigation.