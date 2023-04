A student was arrested Friday for taking a loaded gun to a San Jose middle school campus, police said.

This happened at Herbert Hoover Middle School on Park Avenue.

Police said there was no evidence that the student intended to commit a crime, but the juvenile was arrested and the gun was seized.

There is no threat to the public or the area, police said.

#BREAKING:@SanJosePD arrested a student today at Hoover Middle School for bringing a loaded gun to campus. No evidence that an attack was eminent or in the works. #DEVELOPING pic.twitter.com/SyXAs3dd7k — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) April 21, 2023