San Jose police arrest suspect in July 3 bomb threat

By Stephen Ellison

San Jose police arrested a 56-year-old man last week who allegedly planted an explosive near a business, the police department said Tuesday.

Felix Arnaz was taken into custody July 3 after officers responded to a bomb threat in the 1300 block of Ridder Park Drive, police said. Arnaz had called police to report he planted the device.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found what appeared to be an improvised explosive device, police said. SJPD's Bomb Squad and MERGE Unit also responded and determined the explosive was incomplete but viable.

Felix Arnaz

After the bomb squad rendered the device safe and found no other devices in the area, MERGE, or SWAT, officers tracked down Arnaz, police said. They found him in his vehicle in the area of Ruby Avenue and Aborn Road and arrested him.

Arnaz was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for multiple charges related to the possession of a destructive device, police said.

Anyone with information about the case or similar cases should contact Detective Madera of SJPD's Assaults Unit via email: 4857@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161. Submit anonymous tips by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.

