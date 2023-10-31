San Jose police arrest suspected burglar, seize several unregistered guns

San Jose police on Tuesday said they arrested a 52-year-old man suspected of an armed burglary at a residence in April, and officers recovered several unregistered guns at his home.

Steven Florentino of San Jose was arrested Oct. 25 on suspicion of armed burglary at a home where he was confronted by a neighbor on April 2, police said. Florentino fled the scene before police arrived.

Detectives subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Florentino and a search warrant for his residence, police said. During the arrest, officers seized numerous unregistered guns along with more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Detectives recovered two assault rifles, one with a suppressor; two semi-automatic pistols; and 12 antique rifles and pistols, police said. Florentino is prohibited from owning firearms.

Florentino was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and weapons charges.