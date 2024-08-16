San Jose police arrest pair of suspects in 2020 fatal shooting

San Jose police this week tracked down and arrested a pair of suspects in a 2020 fatal shooting on the city's east side, the police department said Friday.

Hulizes Garcia-Urista, 27, and Jairo Ortiz-Plancarte, 29, both San Jose residents, were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in the Nov. 20, 2020, fatal shooting of an unidentified man sitting in a vehicle in the 2200 block of Orlando Drive, police said.

The victim had been shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

San Jose PD Hulizes Garcia-Urista and Jairo Ortiz-Plancarte

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived, and San Jose detectives earlier this month released grainy surveillance images of the suspects and suspect vehicle, asking for the public's help in their search.

On Tuesday, the SJPD Covert Response Unit found and arrested Garcia-Urista in San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder. On Wednesday, the same unit found and arrested Ortiz-Plancarte in San Jose and booked him into county jail for accessory after the fact, police said.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Van Brande of the SJPD Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.