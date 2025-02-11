San Jose teaching assistant arrested on suspicion of possession of child sex abuse material

A teaching assistant at a high school in San Jose was arrested late last month on suspicion of being in possession of child sex abuse material, police said Monday.

San Jose Police began an investigation into internet crimes against children last November and on Jan. 27, detectives identified Sherman Cater III, 38, as a suspect.

Cater was working as a para-educator at Kathleen MacDonald High School on Zanker Road in San Jose., the department said.

Investigators allege that Cater was observed downloading and distributing child sex abuse material from his home in Cupertino.

A search warrant was issued for Cater's residence and on Jan. 28 he was arrested. Detectives seized devices that allegedly contained child pornography.

Cater was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of child sex abuse material.

Anyone with information helpful to this case is asked to contact Detective Minten at 4269@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4102.