San Jose Teen Artist Named One of Time's ‘Kid of the Year' Honorees

Remember the South Bay teen who painted a portrait of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris?

He’s been named one of Time’s Kid of the Year honorees.

Tyler Gordon, 14, of San Jose posted a time lapse video of himself painting the portrait of Harris. It quickly went viral, and Harris ended up calling Gordon to thank him. Gordon also spoke to NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai.

This week Time named him a runner-up for their first-ever Kid of the Year award.

Gordon has overcome a lot of challenges in life with the help of his art.

Some of his art is now on display at the Heirs to the Throne exhibit at the Beverly Center in downtown Los Angeles.