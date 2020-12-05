#SomethingGood

San Jose Teen Artist Named One of Time's ‘Kid of the Year' Honorees

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Remember the South Bay teen who painted a portrait of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris?

He’s been named one of Time’s Kid of the Year honorees.

Tyler Gordon, 14, of San Jose posted a time lapse video of himself painting the portrait of Harris. It quickly went viral, and Harris ended up calling Gordon to thank him. Gordon also spoke to NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai.

Local

Santa Rosa police 13 hours ago

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hearse From Outside Church

CHP 15 hours ago

All Lanes Now Clear After Crash on I-680 in Sunol

This week Time named him a runner-up for their first-ever Kid of the Year award.

Gordon has overcome a lot of challenges in life with the help of his art.

Some of his art is now on display at the Heirs to the Throne exhibit at the Beverly Center in downtown Los Angeles.  

This article tagged under:

#SomethingGoodSan Josesomething goodTime MagazineTeen Artist
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us