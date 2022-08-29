Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Death of San Jose Teen

A suspect has been arrested for the stabbing death of a teenager on Saturday in San Jose, the 26th murder of the year, the police department announced on Monday.

Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and has been booked into the Santa Clara County jail.

The stabbing also left one man injured.

At 1:36 a.m., officers found a 16-year-old boy and a man suffering from at least one stab wound each in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way, said police.

Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals, though the boy died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man sustains an injury that is non-life-threatening, said authorities.

Neither the motive nor the circumstances of the incident are known at this time, said investigators.

The boy's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after notifying next of kin.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 4106@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-5283.