San Jose to open adoption site amid scathing shelter audit

San Jose plans to open a "Pawp-Up" adoption site downtown to help find dogs and cats forever homes.

The move comes after the city was dealt with a 133-page audit that found the shelter is overcrowded, the kennels are dirty, and there is a lack of space to prevent disease and promote animal welfare.

"Instead of an empty storefront, we have this beautiful activated space," said Mayor Matt Mahan.

City officials, including Mahan, said the move is one small step towards solving the problems.

"We will need to see the management team at the center step up and deliver on the 39 recommendations that the auditor outlined. We'll be looking at that very closely," Mahan said.

At the "Pawp-Up," there will be around five dogs and seven cats daily, and all adoption fees will be waived.

All pets will be spayed and neutered and up to date with current vaccinations.

"It will also provide an advantage by bringing [the animals] here. They're distressed. That also provides more space and capacity at the shelter for them to decompress," said Matt Loesch, Public Works director.