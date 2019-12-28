San Jose to Open New Tiny Bridge Housing Community in January

The City of San Jose will debut a bridge housing site for homeless people in January.

City councilmembers and housing officials will join community members in opening the city's Mabury Bridge housing Community on Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon.

The housing site will serve as interim and transitional housing via tiny homes for homeless people in San Jose.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will be joined by fellow city councilmen Raul Peralez and Lan Diep, HomeFirst CEO Andrea Urton, San Jose Housing Director Jacky Morales-Ferrand, Silicon Valley and East Bay Habitat for Humanity CEO Janice Jensen and former state Assemblywoman and city councilwoman Nora Campos at the event.

To RSVP, contact Maria Malloy at maria.malloy@sanjoseca.gov.