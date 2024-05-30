San Jose leaders call for transparency in homelessness spending

San Jose leaders have issued a new call for greater transparency when it comes to hundreds of millions of dollars in recent homelessness funding.

A new state audit finds San Jose has not adequately accounted for the spending of $300 million over the past several years.

Two city councilmembers, including District 7's Bien Doan, are calling for a comprehensive San Jose audit to ensure that money went to the proper places.

"We go into the weeds and find out where is that money, where did it go," he said. "And if it's gone to another jurisdiction that doesn't belong to them, we want to make sure we recover that."

The audit will also call for new accountability in the city's response to homelessness and exploring options to improve it.

Mayor Matt Mahan issued the following statement: “I want to thank Councilmembers Doan and Batra for demanding greater accountability related to the city’s and county’s homelessness programs. I couldn’t agree more, which is why my budget requires the City Manager to create public dashboards accounting for both the expenditure and impact associated with every dollar of homelessness spending. If we don’t get government laser focused on cost-effectively getting people out of unmanaged encampments and connected to services, we will continue to see spending rise while results are lacking.”