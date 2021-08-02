San Jose Unified Preps Staff, Teachers as Reopening is Just Two Weeks Away

The South Bay’s largest school district held new teacher orientation sessions Monday to prepare teachers and staff for classes starting in two weeks.

It was full speed ahead for the San Jose Unified School District with -- as the state wants it -- all in-class instruction with independent studies available for families who choose to stay home. And that optimistic attitude doesn’t seem to be affected by worries about a cluster of new cases elsewhere.

The president of the 1,500 member San Jose Teachers Association says new outbreaks, like the one in Brentwood, have not dimmed enthusiasm.

“They’re excited to be back with students,” said Patrick Bernhardt. “They’re excited to be back with something that feels close to normal.

Bernhardt says the public health department will guide teachers and the district if or when outbreaks happen there.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“If there are multiple cases, particularly along unvaccinated students, those would be in the lower grades, then that may necessitate individual classrooms have to quarantine,” he said. “And those will be handled on a case by case basis.”

The superintendent points out the district is confident in its protocols, first rolled out last spring. And isn’t overly concerned about what happens in other districts.

“Every district is in a unique context. Case counts are very different by county, and even within a county,” said Superintendent Nancy Albarran. “Case numbers vary and so we are constantly monitoring our context. The data that exists here in Santa Clara County and in our area zip codes.”

In addition to the protocols, the union says more than 90% of the teachers have been vaccinated. Those who choose not to will wear masks and get tested twice a week.