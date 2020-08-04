San Jose Unified School District Teachers Concerned About Return to Classroom: Report

San Jose Unified School District teachers are returning to the classroom next week despite coronavirus numbers increasing, the Mercury News reported.

According to the report, nearly 1,600 teachers will go back to school on Aug. 12 to virtually teach students who remain at home.

The local school district may be the only school district in the state so far requiring teachers to return to the classroom despite the pandemic with no option to work from home.

Some teachers are concerned they are putting their lives, and their family members' lives, at risk.

The district is allegedly working on accommodations for teachers with childcare and medical needs to be able to take 12 weeks of partial paid leave to stay home with family.

However, anything after the 12 weeks would be unpaid.