San Jose

San Jose Unified School District Teachers Concerned About Return to Classroom: Report

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose Unified School District teachers are returning to the classroom next week despite coronavirus numbers increasing, the Mercury News reported.

According to the report, nearly 1,600 teachers will go back to school on Aug. 12 to virtually teach students who remain at home.

The local school district may be the only school district in the state so far requiring teachers to return to the classroom despite the pandemic with no option to work from home.

Local

MLB 5 hours ago

Baseball Teams Try to Adapt, Find Safe Options on Road Trips

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Technical Issue Has California Under-Reporting Virus Cases

Some teachers are concerned they are putting their lives, and their family members' lives, at risk.

The district is allegedly working on accommodations for teachers with childcare and medical needs to be able to take 12 weeks of partial paid leave to stay home with family.

However, anything after the 12 weeks would be unpaid.

This article tagged under:

San JosecoronavirusTeacherssjusd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us