San Jose Unified School District to Open for All-Day Instruction

The San Jose Unified School District was set to reopen its classrooms for all-day instruction on Wednesday.

District officials are recommending any student 16 or older to get vaccinated if they are returning to school. Teachers also said they will have fewer desks in classrooms to keep students socially distanced.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

About a third of San Jose Unified School District students are expected to return to campus, with the rest continuing with distance learning.

"I'm going to keep track of students who are online, as well as the seated students in the classroom," said Paul Burnett, a Lincoln High School teacher.

Principal Matt Hewitson said it is great to finally have kids back on campus.

"We know how important it is for their learning and for their health too," Hewitson said.

The district e-mailed parents on Tuesday, recommending any child who qualifies for the COVID vaccine gets it. District officials know some parents will choose not to vaccinate their children.

"We do see the risk," said Heather Gallegos, a mother of a Willow Glen High School student. "She's interacting with friends. She's 17 and she's going off to college next fall. With school and tournaments, we've been careful but there's always the risk."

San Jose Unified said 95% of the faculty and staff in the district is vaccinated. The administration hopes for the same from eligible students.