San Jose

San Jose Unified to provide school meals through June

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

While most students are looking forward to summer vacation, some parents are worried about how to feed their children without the help of school meals.

Starting next Monday, the San Jose Unified School District will provide breakfast and lunch for free to students enrolled in a summer learning program.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The district will also offer free breakfast and lunch to any student or community member under the age of 18.

There are some rules. Students must eat the food at the school where they receive it.

The summer meal program lasts through June 28.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us