San Jose Unified to provide school meals through June

While most students are looking forward to summer vacation, some parents are worried about how to feed their children without the help of school meals.

Starting next Monday, the San Jose Unified School District will provide breakfast and lunch for free to students enrolled in a summer learning program.

The district will also offer free breakfast and lunch to any student or community member under the age of 18.

There are some rules. Students must eat the food at the school where they receive it.

The summer meal program lasts through June 28.