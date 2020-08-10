San Jose Unified Teachers Expected to Return to Classrooms Wednesday

As San Jose Unified School District students get ready to go back to school virtually, district teachers are required to go back to the classroom starting Wednesday.

However, many teachers are concerned about the decision as some say it's an unnecessary risk and an inconvenience for teachers who have children of their own.

Oakland Unified School District is another Bay Area school district that continues to have conversations about how the new normal will look like for students and teachers. Distance learning for Oakland students began Monday.

San Jose Unified School District says it's working to accommodate teachers with child care and medical needs.