San Jose Unified to Continue Distance Learning Through December

The South Bay’s largest school district said Wednesday it will continue distance learning through December, an announcement that caught many parents off guard.

If Santa Clara County stays on the Red Tier for one more week in the state’s reopening blueprint, schools can reopen with certain protocols, but each district will be able to make its own decision.

The San Jose Unified School District isn’t waiting around, announcing its over 30,000 students will continue learning from home through Dec. 31.

Some parents say it's the wrong move.

“Not good. Not good at all,” said parent Anthony Medina. “It’s difficult [for the kids] to stay in tune through their whole course.”

Superintendent Nancy Albarrán says a recent survey of the community, found people wanted a consistent plan through the end of the semester. Adding in a statement, “While we believe in-person instruction is the best option for our students, we cannot ignore the data on viral transmission in Santa Clara County and potentially compromise the health and safety of our students, families, and staff by bringing students back at this time.”

Former teacher and current parent of an 11th grader Mike Flynn understands.

“We still have a number of teachers who are older and at risk and it would be horrible if something happened to them,” said Flynn.

But he also wishes there could be a hybrid model so struggling students, or those with both parents at work, could go back to campus while other students could remain online.

“Some compromise has to be created where if kids want to go back onto campus and if teachers want to go back onto campus that the district would allow for that,” said Flynn.

Other parents say it’s time to go back.

“It’s affecting my kids emotionally, staying home and not being able to interact with their peers so I’m not agreeing with it. I think they should be in school,” said parent Desiree Rodriguez.

The district will announce plans for the second semester in early December.