San Jose police investigate 2 unrelated homicides

San Jose police on Monday were investigating a pair of unrelated homicides.

In the first, officers were called to a home just before 8 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of South 14th Street, where they found a woman who had been stabbed to death.

Officers arrested the victim's son, Amanueal Germay, 42, of San Jose, on suspicion of homicide, according to San Jose police officials.

The motive and the details of what led up to the killing are still under investigation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The woman's name wasn't released.

Germay is being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Jail and his next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez at 4117@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Valosek at 4117@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.

The second death under investigation happened at little after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Queens Lane, where officers found a person who was shot at least once and died at the scene.

The victim's identity wasn't released and investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez at 3934@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Jize at 4324@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.

The killings were San Jose's 18th and 19th of the year, according to police.