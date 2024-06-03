Firefighters investigate cause of fire that spread to multiple structures in San Jose

San Jose firefighters are trying to find out what sparked a weekend fire that spread to four homes, and multiple sheds.

In the aftermath, neighbors are trying to sort out the chaotic scene that had many scrambling to keep the fire from spreading to their homes.

It started at around 5 p.m. Sunday when two San Jose homes went up in flames.

But then, gusting wind carried embers a couple blocks south, igniting a palm tree and then other homes and sheds nearby.

“Walked outside and as soon as I got to the sidewalk right here, I turned and was instantly getting hit by the embers from the tree,” Sam Montez of San Jose said.

He saw the embers flying into his backyard and his neighbor’s -- one of them even burned his neck.

But he got on the roof to spray down what he could with a garden hose.

“I’m just glad no one got hurt,” he said. “My main concern was to just protect as many people as we can.”

Gilbert Aguirre lives next door and said he’s happy those efforts saved his house – but the two sheds and back fence he built years ago with his own hands – were not spared.

“This is so disappointing. I was in shock. I’m still in shock a little bit about what happened,” Aguirre said.

The home behind their house was charred as well.

In all, four homes were damaged or destroyed, and three sheds were destroyed.

“It was a very challenging fire attack for our firefighters. We are very relieved that they came out without injury,” San Jose Fire Department Chief Robert Sapien said. “They worked hard to get into every home and make sure residents were evacuated.”

No one was seriously hurt.

Firefighters know the fire started in the garage of one of the two homes that initially caught fire, but they’re still investigating what sparked it.