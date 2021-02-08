silver alert

San Jose Woman Goes Missing From Market, Police Ask for Help Locating Her

By Bay City News

CHP

An at-risk woman has gone missing from San Jose and police are asking for help finding her, police said Monday.

Nga Vu, 69, was reported missing Monday evening by police in a post on social media around 6 p.m. Vu was last seen at Lee's Supermarket at 2885 Senter Road. 

Vu suffers from Alzheimer's disease. She is 5 feet tall and 85 pounds. She only speaks Vietnamese, police said. 

Vu was wearing red slippers, black pants and a black jacket when she was last seen. 

Anyone who sees Vu is asked to call 911.

