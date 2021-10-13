San Jose Woman Pleads Guilty to Cancer Fundraiser Fraud

A 36-year-old San Jose resident pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud for soliciting donations from individuals to help her pay for cancer treatments she did not need nor received.

Amanda Christine Riley admitted to purposely deceiving people into thinking she had Hodgkin's lymphona in order to receive monetary donations from 2013 to 2019. In 2012, Riley posted on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, along with a personal blog, to follow her fake journey in receiving cancer treatment. She would post photos of her medication, hospital visits and shared her difficulties with chemotherapy. Riley also shaved her head to make it seem like she was receiving cancer treatment.

When people donated to her fundraising page, the funds would go to Riley's bank account, not for cancer treatment. Riley said she received $106,272 in donations from her fake illness.

Riley's sentencing is scheduled for February 22, 2022. She faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.