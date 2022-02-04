San Jose's Booster Mandate for City Workers, City-Owned Venues Takes Effect

San Jose's COVID-19 booster mandate for city employees and attendees at city-owned venues took effect Friday.

The mandate requires attendees at indoor events hosted by city-owned venues show proof of receiving a booster shot. That includes fans and workers at SAP Center for San Jose Sharks games or concerts as well as shows at the convention center and local theaters.

Recent data shows Californians who have had a booster shot contract COVID-19 at a rate less than half that of those who receive just the initial doses of the vaccine. Cierra Johnson reports.

San Jose city leaders unanimously approved the booster mandate Jan. 11, making the Bay Area's largest city the first in California with such a rule.

"Thanks, Council colleagues for approving my proposal to require boosters for City workers+ the public to access big events in city-owned buildings," Mayor Sam Liccardo wrote in a tweet late Tuesday.

Entrance to SAP Center, Convention Center and the Center for Performing Arts will require proof of vaccination and up-to-date booster shots, or a timely negative COVID test.

