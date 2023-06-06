San Jose's Happy Hollow Zoo welcomes baby lemurs

San Jose's Happy Hollow Zoo has some new residents!

Two red-ruffed lemurs were born on Mother's Day weekend to first time mom, Ally.

Zoo officials say the lemurs are listed as "Critically endangered" in the wild due to severe habitat loss.

Mom and her two little boys have been spending time in an off-view den for quiet bonding. But now, lucky guests can spot the babies when she takes them out to spend time in the main habitat.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The babies will be named through a public contest in the coming months.