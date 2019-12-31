San Jose’s Online Tool Allows People to Report Illegal Fireworks

People in San Jose who spot illegal fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations can use an online tool to report out-of-hand-revelers.

The online reporting form can be found at sjcdot.knack.com/fireworks.

The tool allows people to report where and when the fireworks were lit off, name who was lighting the fireworks off, and briefly describe what happened. It also allows people to upload any photos or videos.

All types of fireworks are illegal in San Jose. Fines for using fireworks are as follows: $500 for a first offense, $700 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third offense.