San Jose

San Jose's Raging Waters closing for the season, not reopening next year

It is not clear if the park is taking a hiatus or closing its doors for good

By NBC Bay Area staff

Girl_Nearly_Drowns_at_Raging_Waters_in_San_Jose.jpg

Raging Waters San Jose announced Wednesday that it's closing for the season and will not be reopening in 2024.

The water park posted on Facebook that they are thankful for the community and its team members for "helping us bring Northern California’s Largest Water Park to life for nearly four decades."

It is not clear if the park is taking a hiatus or closing its doors for good.

Read Raging Waters' full statement bellow:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Raging Waters San Jose is closed for the season and will not be reopening in 2024. We are thankful for the San Jose community and for our outstanding Team Members for helping us bring Northern California’s Largest Water Park to life for nearly four decades. Thank you for all the wonderful memories, San Jose!

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us