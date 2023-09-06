San Jose's Raging Waters closing for the season, not reopening next year

Raging Waters San Jose announced Wednesday that it's closing for the season and will not be reopening in 2024.

The water park posted on Facebook that they are thankful for the community and its team members for "helping us bring Northern California’s Largest Water Park to life for nearly four decades."

It is not clear if the park is taking a hiatus or closing its doors for good.

Read Raging Waters' full statement bellow:

Raging Waters San Jose is closed for the season and will not be reopening in 2024. We are thankful for the San Jose community and for our outstanding Team Members for helping us bring Northern California’s Largest Water Park to life for nearly four decades. Thank you for all the wonderful memories, San Jose!