‘Major' crash shuts down San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara

The southbound direction of San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara reopened late Wednesday afternoon but the northbound side will remain closed about 4 more hours, police said.

The road was closed in both directions between Forbes Avenue and Homestead Road following a major injury collision about 2:30 p.m..

The southbound direction has reopened, Santa Clara police said about 4:30 p.m. on social media.

Drivers should try to use alternative routes, and expect delays in the area.

